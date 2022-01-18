“I really want to fight everyone” - Charlotte Flair wants to feud with Bianca Belair and other female stars

SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has shared that she's open to working with Bianca Belair and other stars like Naomi and Shayna Baszler again in WWE.

The Queen has shared the ring with all of them before. She defended the RAW Women's Title against The EST of WWE ahead of Crown Jewel 2021 and is scheduled to take on Naomi on SmackDown this week.

During a recent interview with TV Source Magazine, Charlotte Flair namedropped some stars and said she would like to settle some unfinished business.

“I’ve never had a full feud with Naomi. I would love to face her again. I want to do a full program with Shayna Baszler; I admire her and her background. I also think that Bianca and I will need to have a full program at some point. I had a taste of what we could do on RAW, and I would like to go back to that and have a full program," said Flair.

The Queen then said she would love to fight everyone, joking that she had "unfinished business with everyone."

"She’s so athletic and powerful, and I need more time with her," added Flair. "Rhea also definitely has unfinished business with me. I would love to share more moments with her. I really want to fight everyone. I’m a different performer now, and I guess I have unfinished business with everyone," Flair said.

Charlotte Flair wants to be the 'Killer Queen' in WWE

Charlotte Flair is an 11-time women's champion and one of the company's biggest stars. In the same interview, she talked about how aggressive she can get with Ronda Rousey and Asuka.

Flair mentioned that she wants to be the "Killer Queen" and show her aggressive side more often.

“I would say, Ronda, right? I mean, that’s kinda when they let me turn it on. I’ve always had it in me. When do I get to be that Killer Queen? I love Killer Queen. I also get very aggressive with Asuka,” said Flair.

Although she's the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte will compete in this year's Women's Royal Rumble match. She has disclosed that if she wins the bout, she'll face an opponent of her choosing at WrestleMania.

