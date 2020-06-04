Charlotte Flair wants to face WWE Hall of Famer

Will WWE grant Charlotte Flair her wish and set this match up soon?

Charlotte is currently the NXT Women's champions and defends her title this Sunday

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair was on a conference call today, and she has named Beth Phoenix as the one woman she wants to face right now. The NXT Women's champion has never faced the WWE Hall of Famer in a singles match, and it is one of the dream matches the WWE Universe would love to see.

.@MsCharlotteWWE says if she could wrestle one woman right now it would be @TheBethPhoenix.



And I instantly want it.



Flair is talking on a conference call that I'm on. — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) June 4, 2020

Charlotte cannot afford to think of facing WWE Legends at this time as she has a tough match this Sunday. She defends her NXT Women's title against Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

The 12-time Women's Champion has held the title since WrestleMania when she defeated Rhea. Charlotte has been working on all three brands lately and faced both RAW Women's Champion Asuka and SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in the last couple of weeks.

Beth Phoenix vs Charlotte Flair inside a steel cage?

To answer your question, one of my only career regrets was that I never had the opportunity to compete in a steel cage. — Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) January 17, 2020

Beth Phoenix has done it all in her career - from winning the Divas title to competing in the Men's Royal Rumble - she has done what most women can only dream of. However, there is one dream of her's that has remained unfulfilled.

In January this year, Beth Phoenix revealed that she regrets not having a Steel Cage match during her time in WWE. There were no Steel Cage matches for the women's division while she was a full-time Superstar, and thus, she was unable to perform inside the cage.

WWE have since then given women a chance inside the Steel Cage and every single one of them who stepped in, have impressed. Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's title in 2017 was the first-ever women's match inside the steel cage, and since then, we have even had a women's War Games match in NXT!

Now with Charlotte Flair wanting to face Beth Phoenix and the Hall of Famer opening admitting to step inside the steel cage, will WWE play the cards right and set up this match soon? Only time will tell...