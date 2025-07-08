Charlotte Flair wants major name to get her due for industry-shaking change in WWE

Charlotte Flair recently teamed up with Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown and earned the opportunity to compete for the Women's Tag Team Championship at Evolution. Meanwhile, The Queen wants Ronda Rousey to get the due she deserves for an industry-shaking change.

Ronda Rousey was once a major name in the Stamford-based promotion following her move from the UFC to professional wrestling. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was a true draw and took women's wrestling to another level when she, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair headlined WrestleMania 35.

The 14-time Women's Champion recently addressed a variety of topics on The Players' Tribune. The 39-year-old WWE star spoke highly of Ronda Rousey's contributions to women's wrestling and how being a draw herself allowed the women on the roster to headline The Showcase of the Immortals in the Stamford-based promotion. Moreover, she expressed that the UFC star deserves recognition for being the catalyst for important change in the company.

"Ronda. I don’t think Ronda gets enough credit for WWE putting women in the main event. A lot of things about the women’s revolution might be true, but this is definitely true: Ronda being a main-event draw in UFC changed everything. I know that for a fact. I think the U.S. women’s soccer team being a draw helped us. I think Serena Williams and other women’s tennis players being a draw helped us. But in terms of WWE looking at women as potentially WrestleMania level main-eventers, you can trust me on this 100%: There’s before Ronda Rousey….. and then there’s after. And I wish people would talk about that more, and give Ronda her due," Flair said. [H/T - The Players' Tribune]

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will compete at WWE Evolution 2025

Charlotte Flair made a grand return to the Stamford-based promotion at the Royal Rumble in Indianapolis and made history as the first female to win the gimmick match twice. Unfortunately, the return didn't go according to plan, as she lost the title match at WrestleMania 41 against Tiffany Stratton in Las Vegas.

After the event in Nevada, The Queen entered a new storyline on Friday Night SmackDown, where she often crossed paths with Alexa Bliss. On the most recent edition of the blue brand, management booked the two in a tag team match against The Secret Hervice and B-Fab, and Michin.

The two succeeded as a tag team and punched their tickets to a title match at WWE Evolution 2025. Bliss and Flair will face The Kabuki Warriors, ZaRuca, aka Zaria, and Sol Ruca, and The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

