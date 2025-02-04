Charlotte Flair will pick surprising name for WrestleMania 41, says WWE veteran; it's not Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley met again on WWE RAW, but The Queen has yet to decide on her opponent for WrestleMania 41. Recently, Tommy Dreamer revealed he thinks Tiffany Stratton will be the one picked by the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner.

Earlier this month, Charlotte Flair returned to in-ring competition when she entered the Women's Royal Rumble match. In the end, she eliminated Roxanne Perez to win the gimmick match for the second time in her career and added her name to the history books.

Speaking on Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer thinks Tiffany Stratton will be The Queen's pick for WrestleMania 41. The pick sounds surprising, as they haven't interacted in the past, and Rhea Ripley has a long history with The Queen in the Stamford-based promotion.

Trending

"I think they would go with her [Charlotte Flair] and [Tiffany] Stratton because of what I saw with Rhea Ripley tonight with all the other stuff that was happening... My spidey sense is tingling, and I think something's going to happen with Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton," Dreamer said. (From 22:20 to 22:44)

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley crossed paths on WWE RAW

In 2020, Charlotte Flair won the Women's Royal Rumble match and did the unthinkable when she picked the NXT Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, and won the title from The Eradicator at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

A few years later, Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match heading into WrestleMania 39 and picked Charlotte Flair as her opponent. Mami dethroned The Queen as the WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, which eventually became the Women's World Championship.

In the latest edition of WWE RAW, Charlotte Flair addressed the crowd before she was interrupted by Rhea Ripley. Later, The Queen revealed she'd visit every brand this week before picking her opponent for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. It'll be interesting to see if they have a third match at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback