Charlotte Flair should have won at WrestleMania 41 for major reason, believes WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently explained why he believes Charlotte Flair should have defeated Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania 41. The two wrestled for the WWE Women's Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Queen returned to in-ring action after over a year to enter the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She won the bout to punch her ticket to a championship clash at The Showcase of The Immortals. Flair chose to go after Tiffany Stratton, and the two were involved in a heated rivalry on the Road to WrestleMania.

On the most recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, wrestling veteran Bully Ray stated that her character traits did not resemble those of a babyface. The 53-year-old noted that there was nothing special about The Buff Barbie's presentation apart from her finisher. For this reason, he believes Stratton should have lost to Flair.

"There is nothing about Tiffany Stratton's act from beginning to end that makes you think babyface. She's got a cool moonsault. And what else? [Dave LaGreca responds, 'I can't. There's nothing.'] This is why Charlotte Flair should have defeated Tiffany Stratton at WrestleMania," he said. [From 02:44 to 03:19]

You can check out Bully Ray's comments in the video below:

Bully Ray and Dave LaGreca criticized WWE for not getting the best out of Tiffany Stratton. The two opined that the creative team had failed to book the Women's Champion right, and the win over Flair did nothing for her character.

Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton will be in action at WWE Evolution

Last week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair teamed up with Alexa Bliss to defeat The Secret Hervice and the team of B-Fab and Michin in a Triple Threat Match. The duo will compete in a Fatal Four Way bout at WWE Evolution for the Women's Tag Team Title.

Later on the blue brand, Tiffany Stratton introduced WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as her opponent for the upcoming premium live event. The two stars will battle it out for the WWE Women's Championship at the all-women's show this Sunday.

SmackDown's other singles women's title, the Women's United States Championship, is currently not scheduled to be defended at Evolution. Giulia defeated Zelina Vega to win the title on the go-home edition of the blue brand ahead of WWE Night of Champions.

It remains to be seen if the Japanese star will compete in the Battle Royal instead of defending her championship at Evolution.

