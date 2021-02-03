"Charlotte, you got to go" - Bianca Belair reveals her thoughts on facing Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in the WWE Royal Rumble Match

Bianca Belair won the WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match by last eliminating Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair. Belair recently discussed her mindset about the closing moments of her match, in which she clashed with Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

Belair's win at the WWE Royal Rumble cemented her status as one of the brightest stars on the WWE roster. She has shined brightly on WWE SmackDown in recent months. Whereas Belair's career is starting to take off, Flair has been an established star for several years. She's the most well-decorated member of the WWE women's division, as she has done it all with the company.

In an appearance on WWE's The Bump, Bianca Belair reflected on her win in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She revealed how her last minutes of the bout match as a throwback to last year. Heading into WrestleMania 36, she was knocked out of the WWE NXT women's title picture by Flair.

"When it was Rhea, Charlotte, and I left, and I looked around the ring, and it was the three of us in the ring, the moment we were in NXT standing in that ring together, it all just felt like I was in that same moment. In that time Charlotte, you know, she knocked me out of the picture. She and Rhea went on and had a WrestleMania match. I was the one who got knocked out. When I was standing in the ring with those two, I was like this is not happening again. I'm sorry, Charlotte, you got to go. "

Belair outlasted both Flair and Ripley in the climax of this year's Women's Royal Rumble Match. "The EST" and "The Nightmare" teamed up to eliminate Flair. Then, Belair triumphed by tossing Ripley over the top rope.

Bianca Belair on the spot where Naomi pulled herself back in by her hair in the WWE Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair and Naomi at WWE Royal Rumble

Bianca Belair also talked about the special moment during the WWE Royal Rumble where Naomi used her hair to get back into the match. Belair mentioned how that spot was her favorite part of the bout because it allowed her to work with Naomi.

"That moment right there, that's one of my favorite moments that I'm going to remember from the whole entire Rumble. You know, being in the Rumble I was in the ring with Naomi last year for only a split second. So this year, being in the Rumble with her, she used my braid and beating up each other, having that moment where we had to realize that we have to stick together, work together, to save each other, that was the moment that I loved."

Bianca Belair has won the Royal Rumble, but she hasn't declared which champion she will challenge at WrestleMania. She could make her announcement on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for "The EST."