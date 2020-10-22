Remember the time when Angel Garza flirted with Charly Caruso every week on RAW? Do you also recollect Charly Caruso blushing during her interactions with Garza?

It did seem like the WWE had a possible romantic storyline in store for Garza and Caruso. Yeah, well, that never happened as several teased angles have not been followed up properly.

Charly Caruso comments on the teased romantic storyline with Angel Garza

Charly Caruso was asked about the status of the angle with Angel Garza. The WWE annoucner revealed that the storyline was 'randomly stopped.'

It also randomly stopped. https://t.co/ibcDmtTzJJ — Charly Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) October 21, 2020

Caruso's reaction gives off the idea that the communication about the storyline being dropped could have been better.

However, it does seem like the WWE has forgotten about the storyline, just like many other angles that have been buried in recent months.

Angel Garza has always been pushed as a ladies' man. Over the past few months, Garza has been seen trying to court Charly Caruso, Lana, and Demi Burnett from The Bachelor on WWE programming. None of the angles, however, had a big payoff.

WWE finally split up Andrade and Angel Garza recently, and the two former Tag Team partners faced each other in a singles match on the October 12th episode of RAW.

Garza picked up a clean victory over Andrade, following which, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss attacked El Idolo and Zelina Vega.

Advertisement

Angel Garza has not been featured in any prominent angle ever since his official break up from Andrade. WWE is building up towards the Hell in a Cell PPV, and they could have a new creative plan for the popular Superstar after the PPV.

Andrade is also expected to be out of action for a month, and if the Creative team wishes to do so, it can book the former Tag Team partners to have an extended lower mid-card feud that could be featured on weekly TV.

However, the main question is this: why did WWE randomly drop the storyline between Angel Garza and Charly Caruso? There was indeed something promising there that could have been explored.

Some questions are never answered in the WWE, and this probably seems like one of them. We should get a definite idea the next time Charly Caruso catches up with Angel Garza for an interview.