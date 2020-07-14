Charly Caruso wants to wrestle Zelina Vega in an interesting gimmick match

Charly Caruso may only be seen as part of WWE's broadcast team, but over the past few weeks, she has become an integral part of the storyline between Zelina Vega, Andrade, and Angel Garza.

Garza has been flirting with Charly Caruso whenever she interviews the team, which Vega has responded with the cold shoulder. She has even begun referring to Charly as "Two Buck Chuck."

Last night on RAW, Charly interviewed the trio once again since their issues in recent weeks have become a headline story, but she was distracted by Viking Raiders' Ivar, which bothered Garza.

This segment prompted the WWE on FOX account to tweet out about how they would love to see Charly Caruso and Zelina Vega collide in a Shark Cage match.

Just tell me when and where. https://t.co/ZmieGCJnjk — Charly Caruso // Arnolt (@CharlyOnTV) July 14, 2020

It's assumed that Angel Garza would be the one suspended above the ring and the two women would then be fighting for his affections.

Charly felt the need to respond to this tweet on her Twitter page, where she stated, "Just tell me when and where."

Will Charlie Caruso step in the ring to take on Zelina Vega?

Of course, Zelina Vega may be Andrade and Garza's business associate on WWE TV at present, but she is also a trained WWE Superstar. Zelina Vega has years of training in the business behind her, while Charly Caruso has never set foot in the ring.

At present, it's unclear as to whether or not Caruso is just there to add some realism to Garza's Casanova style character or if WWE wants the interviewer to step into the feud at some point and actually respond to Garza's advances.

As noted, last night on RAW, Garza didn't seem happy that she was easily distracted by another man, so there could be some interesting swerves in this story moving forward.