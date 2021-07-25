Chase Owens becomes the provisional KOPW 2021 Champion at Wrestle Grand Slam

The NJPW Wrestle Grand Slam show started off with a huge win for Chase Owens. The Bullet Club member became the provisional KOPW 2021 champion and won the New Japan Rambo by finally beating Toru Yano.

In the closing stages of the match, Chase Owens hit Yano with the package piledriver to secure the historic win for himself. With his fellow Bullet Club stablemates KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi by his side, Owens celebrated his win.

I did it!!! Tonight we celebrate!! pic.twitter.com/LbFG5o1Bn8 — chase owens (@realchaseowens) July 25, 2021

In the final stages of the match, it was all down to CHAOS and Bullet Club members. YOSHI-HASHI had handcuffed KENTA to the rope, inside the ring and the CHAOS star himself was handcuffed, as well.

It all came down to Yano, who was the final entrant in the match, along with Bullet Club's Takahashi and Chase Owens. Following Takahashi's elimination, Yano took off the padding but was attacked by KENTA, who also saved Owens from being pinned.

With the referee being knocked down, powder was thrown into Yano's face, as Chase Owens followed up with a package piledriver for the pinfall to secure the victory.

Chase Owens and the rest of the Bullet Club continued the beatdown after the victory

After Chase Owens' historic win in the first match of Wrestle Grand Slam, he continued beating down Toru Yano. The Bullet Club's Crown Jewel put Yano in a submission, as a handcuffed YOSHI-HASHI had no other option but to watch.

KENTA and Yujiro Takahashi kept taunting the other CHAOS member. As the young lions tried to interfere and separate Owens from Yano. The rest of the Bullet Club members prevented that from happening as Owens continued his assault on Yano.

After the match, Chase Owens posed with his Texas Heavyweight Championship and his newly won trophy and also threw up the Too Sweet hand gesture to the camera. However, The Crown Jewel made it known that the trophy needs remodeling and it remains to be seen if Owens will be the one to do so.

Edited by Daniel Wood