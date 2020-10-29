Chavo Guerrero believes Chris Benoit texted him right before he committed suicide

Chris Benoit - the name haunts professional wrestling to this day for the double-murder homicide that occurred back in 2007. Chris Benoit killed his wife Nancy Benoit, and their son Daniel. That one event took away all the accomplishments Benoit achieved in his pro wrestling career.

#OnThisDay in 2004: @WWE Wrestlemania XX: Chris Benoit beat Triple H & Shawn Michaels in a triple threat match to win the World Title. pic.twitter.com/6TuCggmhHR — Allan (@allan_cheapshot) March 14, 2017

That day will live in infamy, and the person who last communicated with Chris Benoit was then WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero. In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Chavo Guerrero recalls that night and the chilling texts he received.

Chavo Guerrero believes that Chris Benoit texted him after he killed his wife and son

Chavo Guerrero mentioned that he did a similar interview for Dark Side of the Ring, where he explained he got a text that said, "The dogs are in the enclosed pool area, and the back door is open." He got another text from Benoit detailing his address, but Guerrero thought nothing of it.

Dark Side of The Ring S2 premieres tonight with Part 1 & Part 2 airing together as we always intended.



Please be advised this episode may be hard to watch. “Benoit” was about creating an open, honest space to have some of the most difficult conversations wrestling has ever seen. pic.twitter.com/nv1ZPDQFhp — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) March 24, 2020

Chavo Guerrero now believes that Chris Benoit texted him right before he ended his own life. When asked what those text messages meant, he responded:

"I think he texted me after everything happened. After everything went down, the passing of his, you know, I'm trying to say it as PC as possible, the passing of his wife and his son. He was texting me, going, hey, this is how you can find me. I think he texts me probably right before he committed suicide."

Chavo Guerrero also said the Benoit tragedy still haunts him to this day and it is something that is very hard to bring up.

Advertisement

You can watch the segment at 38:00 in the video below

If you use any quotes from this article, please H/T Sportskeeda Wrestling and Chris van Vliet