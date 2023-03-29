Cheap shot by second-generation WWE Superstar sees Drew Gulak win against former student

WWE star Drew Gulak emerged victorious against his former apprentice Hank Walker due to a cheap shot by Charlie Dempsey (William Regal's son) during tonight's NXT.

During the match, Hank overpowered Drew early on. He landed a few strikes and went for a flying armbar. While Drew countered it, his opponent reversed into a Single Leg Boston Crab.

Meanwhile, in the commentary, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T was firmly against Hank Walker because he was a rookie who should be getting coffee for him.

The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion fired back with a neckbreaker and some knees. Later, Walker battled back with Thesz Press and added a splash in the corner with a slinging bodyslam.

The rookie NXT wrestler hit a running shoulder block for a near fall, but Gulak rolled into another Crossface on Hank. Before the student could counter out, his master locked him in another armbar.

In the match's closing moments, Hank stood against the ropes with his back turned. The referee was in a blind spot, but Charlie Dempsey hit Hank from behind, allowing Drew Gulak to roll his challenger up for the pin.

It remains to be seen how Hank Walker would exact revenge on his former instructor.

