Chelsea Green almost lands herself in major trouble on WWE RAW; blockbuster feud teased

Chelsea Green almost got herself into some major trouble. A future feud was hinted at on RAW tonight.

Green has been one of the most entertaining acts in the entire company. Her antics have provided fans with some enjoyment and have also helped her gain a large fan following. She almost always seems to get herself in trouble because of her words, and this is exactly what happened this week.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Chelsea was set to compete against Nikki Bella in a singles match. However, just before the match, she decided it was a good idea to interrupt Stephanie Vaquer's backstage interview to tell her she should be representing World Wrestling Entertainment at Clash in Paris. She also said that La Primera stands for loser in Spanish.

Vaquer challenged her to take her best shot to find out what La Primera stands for, but the Secret Hervice blocked her. Chelsea Green reminded the former NXT Women's Champion that she has a match against Nikki Bella and ended the segment by saying:

"You can look, but you can't touch."

It will be interesting to see if this will lead to a feud between the two women in the future.

