Chelsea Green announces new addition to her family following WWE RAW

Chelsea Green made a major announcement today on social media following last night's episode of WWE RAW. The former Women's Tag Team Champion has not competed in a televised match since her loss to Naomi on the July 19 edition of SmackDown.

Green and former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) are married in real life. Green took to Instagram following last night's edition of the red brand to make a major announcement. The happy couple have adopted a blind puppy named Paisley. She shared Paisley's story as well as several photographs of the puppy, as seen in her Instagram post below.

"Welcome home Paisley 🎀 Please swipe to read her story," she wrote.

The SmackDown star almost won the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this year. However, Tiffany Stratton shoved her off the ladder at the last moment and went on to retrieve the briefcase suspended above the ring.

Chelsea Green wants Matt Cardona to return to WWE

Matt Cardona was once a popular WWE Superstar and Chelsea Green has disclosed that she hopes her husband returns to the company someday.

Cardona's time in the promotion came to an end in 2020. The 39-year-old has become one of the biggest stars in independent wrestling over the past few years. Speaking with Emily Mae in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Chelsea Green admitted that she would love for her husband to return to the company. She added that she wouldn't mind being in a mixed tag team with Cardona as well.

"I don't know if I would work with him, but let's put a pin in that one, I am not sure. But I would obviously love to see him back. I mean ideally I would love to see him and Steph [De Lander] back together to do the GCW shtick. But you know, I would take him as my mix tag partner if I needed to." [0:37 onwards]

You can check out Green's comments in the video below:

Chelsea Green recently named several stars outside WWE that she would like to compete against. It will be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for the former champion on SmackDown in the weeks ahead.

