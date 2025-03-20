Chelsea Green breaks silence after major wardrobe reference; WWE & AEW stars featured

Chelsea Green wore an All-American attire earlier this month on WWE SmackDown. It was befitting since she is the current Women's United States Champion. It was also a reference to a current WWE star and a couple of AEW stars.

On the March 7 episode of SmackDown, Green was speaking to general manager Nick Aldis when Tiffany Stratton interrupted. After a bit of bickering from the two champions, Stratton would eventually face Piper Niven in a one-on-one match later in the night.

In a post on X, (fka Twitter), the reigning Women's US Champion shared an image of herself wearing the All-American attire. It was the same jacket worn by Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo, and Kamille as members of Team USA at the 2023 Lucha Libre World Cup in AAA.

Jordynne Grace, Deonna Purrazzo, and Kamille won the Lucha Libre World Cup by defeating Team Rest of the World in the semifinal and Team Mexico in the Final. Chelsea Green was no longer part of TNA Wrestling when it happened since she returned to WWE in January 2023.

Grace is now signed to WWE, while Purrazzo and Kamille are both in AEW. Green and Purrazzo are former TNA Knockouts Women's Tag Team Champions, while she challenged Kamille for the NWA World Women's Championship twice in 2022 and lost.

Deonna Purrazzo had a hand in Chelsea Green's inauguration celebration

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo are not just former Tag Team Champions, but they are also real-life best friends. Purrazzo recently revealed in an interview with MuscleManMalcolm that she helped Green prepare the Women's United States Championship Inauguration segment on the December 27 episode of SmackDown. She said:

"I have a history degree. I love US American history. So to watch her embrace being the United States Champion, like using all the US history, US government history. She had a whole inauguration, which I loved, helping her put together, it was just so fun. I'm just so proud. I'm so proud. Amazing," Purrazzo said. [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the video below:

While Green's celebration was cut short by Michin back then, she is still the Women's United States Champion on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

