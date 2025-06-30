Chelsea Green breaks silence after WWE fans chant for Matt Cardona in front of Triple H

Matt Cardona has been the talk of the town ever since John Cena mentioned him in his pipebomb promo on SmackDown a few weeks ago. His popularity surged so much that fans in Saudi Arabia were chanting his name during the Night of Champions post-show. Matt's wife, Chelsea Green, shared her thoughts on this via X/Twitter.

Cardona is one of the most popular independent wrestlers in the world right now. He has competed in major organizations such as WWE, AEW, and TNA, as well as various other independent promotions. He even calls himself "The Indy God", a moniker he has earned.

Former Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green took to X/Twitter to share a clip of fans chanting for Matt during the Night of Champions post-show in front of Triple H. She expressed her shock at the moment and said she loves Saudi Arabia.

"Is this… are they… do I hear… ??; ILY SAUDI ARABIA #MattCardona," she wrote.

It's great to see fans in Saudi chanting for Matt Cardona. It'll be interesting to see if WWE signs him, considering his rising popularity.

Chelsea Green reacts to Kevin Owens poking fun at Matt Cardona

The Hot Mess is one of the top stars of the SmackDown women's division. She even became the inaugural Women's United States Champion earlier this year. The former Women's Tag Team Champion had a hilarious reaction to Kevin Owens' mention of her husband during his podcast with Cody Rhodes.

During his appearance on What Do You Wanna Talk About? KO poked fun at Matt Cardona. He praised his work in the Indies but called him out for continuously wanting to return to WWE.

Chelsea took to X to share her thoughts on what Owens said. She stated that she is going to start charging royalties for people who cannot keep her husband's name out of their mouths.

"Gonna start charging royalties for all those not able to keep my husbands name out of their mouths 🥰," she wrote.

Chelsea Green always comes up with some of the most hilarious tweets that fans love. It'll be interesting to see what's next for her on the blue brand.

