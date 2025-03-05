Chelsea Green breaks silence after WWE Women's United States Champion is pinned on NXT

The Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green teamed up with Piper Niven to face Sol Ruca and Zaria on this week's episode of NXT. Ruca and Zaria defeated Green and Niven, leaving Green with a bloodied nose. The US Champion broke her silence after the show by sharing a hilarious post on Instagram.

Chelsea Green made history by becoming the first Women's United States Champion by beating Michin last December at Saturday Night's Main Event. Ever since winning the title, Green has flaunted her title in many different places and shows across the WWE Universe.

She made an appearance on this week's NXT along with Piper Niven. The duo lost to the NXT prodigies in what ended up being a bloody match. After the show, Green addressed her loss at NXT this week by sharing a post on Instagram.

"I OFFICIALLY HATE TUESDAYS! 🫡🇺🇸 @WWE @WWENXT," Green wrote on Instagram.

Green has proven herself in several situations as a comedic character on WWE television for the past few months. With WrestleMania 41 just a few weeks away, fans are curious to see where she falls on the card.

Matt Cardona reacts to Chelsea Green getting injured

The Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green was injured in her match at this week's NXT. Her nose was bleeding continuously during the match. The extent of her injury is still unclear. Despite the injury, she saw the match to its finish like a warrior.

After the match, Green's Husband Matt Cardona reacted to her injury on X. Cardona is also a former Men's United States Champion in the WWE when he used to go by the name of Zack Ryder.

"NOOOOOO!!!" Cardona on X.

Matt Cardona can always be seen supporting his wife in her wrestling career. Fans on social media have been wishing Green a speedy recovery and are hoping she gets cleared in time for WrestleMania.

