Chelsea Green claims she's going to report 44-year-old male WWE personality to HR

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green seems to have taken offense from a recent comment from Adam Pearce. The recently rehired star even threatened to report the 44-year-old to the Human Resources department.

Green made her return to the Stamford-based promotion at the recently concluded Royal Rumble premium live event. She entered the Women's battle royal match at #20 and was eliminated within five seconds by Rhea Ripley. She also set the record for the least time spent in a women's Royal Rumble match.

The former Impact Wrestling star offered Tiffany Stratton her dressing room, stating that she always has wine. This led to Adam Pearce poking fun at her by making a pun that she likes "wine...ing."

Green quickly responded to Pearce's comment, stating that she would report him to HR.

Adam Pearce plays the role of an on-screen manager for RAW. He has also been seen on SmackDown at times. The 44-year-old recently fired Bobby Lashley for his actions, but later revealed that it was just a warning.

Chelsea Green will reportedly wrestle her first match since returning on WWE RAW

Chelsea Green had a forgetful first run with WWE. She signed with the promotion in 2018 and was assigned to the NXT brand. After spending nearly two years on the former black-and-gold brand, Green made her main roster debut in 2020.

However, her main roster debut did not go well, as she suffered an injury after her first match on SmackDown. After months of inactivity, Green was released from her contract in 2021 alongside other wrestlers.

She returned to her old hunting ground at the Royal Rumble 2023. While she did not get a chance to showcase her skills in the match, the 31-year-old will have the opportunity to prove herself on RAW this week.

According to Xero News, Chelsea Green will wrestle in her first singles match in WWE since 2020. The former NXT star will reportedly face Asuka in a one-on-one contest.

Do you think Chelsea Green can defeat Asuka? What are your thoughts on her return? Sound off below, and let us know!

