Chelsea Green confirms involvement in major project outside of WWE

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has recently been involved in a huge project outside of the company.

Green is one of the prominent features of Monday Night RAW. She was formerly one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Piper Niven. She's often featured on the flagship show as a comedic character but is a talented grappler inside the ring as well. Back in November last year, Green tweeted about filming a movie in her home country of Canada.

This week on the Lightweights Podcast, Green talked more in detail about her role. She mentioned that the movie is titled "A Bluegrass Christmas." The film is slated to release later this year, and Green is playing a country singer called Claire Crosby in it. The WWE star mentioned that she eventually wanted to explore more opportunities in the film industry:

"I actually just filmed a Christmas movie that’s gonna come out this year. So we filmed it in Ontario (Canada). We filmed it in November… it might come out this summer. Christmas in July, or might come out for Christmas. It’s called ‘A Bluegrass Christmas’. I was a country singer. I don’t sing though. Thank God. Yeah (they had someone sing for me). Nobody needs to hear me sing. I’m telling you, nobody (she laughed). Not good. But that is the goal. The goal is definitely to lean more into the acting side of things." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Check out the video below:

Chelsea Green faced Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW this past week

A couple of weeks ago, Chelsea Green missed out on going to Perth, Australia for the Elimination Chamber.

She remained outside the ring for most of the Battle Royal. She finally got in and tried to eliminate a returning Raquel Rodriguez. However, Rodiguez made quick work of the heel star and eliminated her with ease. This past Monday Night on RAW, Green came out to RAW to taunt her assailant.

Expand Tweet

This led to a charged-up Raquel walking down to the ring. She put down the outspoken star with a Tahana Bomb for the win.

Would you like to see Chelsea Green in more projects outside of WWE? Let us know in the comments section.