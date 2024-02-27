Chelsea Green defeated by 33-year-old WWE star in less than 90 seconds on RAW

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green collided with Raquel Rodriguez in a singles match.

Before the bout began, the Hot Mess got on the microphone and stated that she issued a formal complaint with WWE management and would be competing in protest. She added that she would have won the Last Chance Battle Royal last week and would have gone on to become the most illustrious winner in Elimination Chamber history had Adam Pearce not added Raquel to the match.

Chelsea Green was then confronted by Raquel Rodriguez. The former slapped the latter after the bell rang, but she immediately regretted her decision. Green tried to escape, but Rodriguez pulled her back into the ring and took her out with a Clothesline.

Raquel then picked up Green and hit her with two fallaway slams. She then picked up Chelsea and slammed her on the mat with the Tejana Bomb to emerge victorious. The match was less than 90 seconds long, but it made Rodriguez come out looking strong. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based company has in store for both women in the future.

