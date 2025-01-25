Chelsea Green defeated on SmackDown for the first time since becoming Women's United States Champion

Tonight's SmackDown has been one to forget for Chelsea Green. The Hot Mess suffered a defeat for the first time since being crowned the inaugural Women's United States Champion.

Fortunately for Chelsea Green, her title was not on the line tonight. On this occasion, she teamed up with her "Head of Security," Piper Niven, to take on B-Fab and Michin in a tag team match.

The match was booked on the heels of last week's beatdown B-Fab suffered at the hands of Green and Niven before Michin came to the rescue. And for the most part, it was a pretty even match.

There were no tricks or shenanigans, as all four women went at it hammer and tongs. Both sets of superstars got some offense in, and at one point, it seemed as though Chelsea Green and Piper Niven would pick up the win. But, Michin and B-Fab proved too difficult for them, as the former won the match with an Eat Defeat.

It was a loss that is sure to have left Green shocked. The 33-year-old will certainly have a lot to say about the outcome of the match. And, knowing her, her social media handles will probably be her forum of choice when she chooses to complain about the loss.

