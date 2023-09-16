Chelsea Green demands justice for WWE SmackDown stars after "LIFE threatening injuries"

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has sent a message to the Pretty Deadly duo of Kit Wilson and Elton Prince following the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Pretty Deadly had a great start to their main roster run earlier this year. Unfortunately, their momentum was halted when Elton Prince suffered a shoulder injury during a match on WWE SmackDown two months ago. Despite the setback, the charismatic duo continues entertaining the fans with hilarious segments.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, they were confronted by WWE official Adam Pearce. The latter asked why Prince was in a wheelchair despite his shoulder being injured. Pretty Deadly was unhappy with the question, and they shrugged it off, promising they'd be back in action very soon.

After the incident, Chelsea Green, who has had issues with Pearce recently, took to Twitter and advised the Pretty Deadly duo.

"BOYS, don’t let PeaBrainPearce speak to you that way!! Only us stars understand the trauma we go through after LIFE threatening injuries like the ones we’ve had. #JusticeForChelsea #JusticeForPD," Green shared.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the former NXT Tag Team Champions and whether they take Green's advice.

