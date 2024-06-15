Chelsea Green earns praise from former WWE manager despite heartbreaking loss on SmackDown (Exclusive)

WWE star Chelsea Green faced Naomi in front of a wild crowd in Glasgow, Scotland, this week on SmackDown. Wrestling veteran and former manager Dutch Mantell was impressed by Green.

WWE Women's Champion Bayley and her challenger Piper Niven were at ringside as the two stars battled it out in the ring. Despite Green's initial dominance, Naomi kept fighting back. A brief interference from The Role Model allowed Naomi to pick up the win over Chelsea with a surprise roll-up.

This week on Smack Talk, Mantell stated that Chelsea Green put on a great show in the opening match. He mentioned that the star has been excellent during her current run, and this week's episode of SmackDown was another great showing for the 33-year-old despite the loss.

"Chelsea Green was great tonight. She's always great." [From 4:35 onwards]

Despite Chelsea losing this week, she will be beside her teammate Piper Niven as she takes on The Role Model at Clash at the Castle

It will be interesting to see if Green becomes the difference maker in the high-stakes matchup, with the fate of the WWE Women's Championship hanging in the balance.

