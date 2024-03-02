Chelsea Green explains why she prefers traveling with 26-year-old WWE star over her husband Matt Cardona 

Chelsea Green has recently commented on why she enjoys flying with WWE star Maxxine Dupri more than her husband Matt Cardona.

The couple tied the knot back in 2021 after they parted ways with the Stamford-based company. The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion returned in 2023 during the Women's Royal Rumble match, while her husband is currently one of the biggest names in the indies. She's had a good second run the company, and many people consider her to be Triple H's best rehire.

Speaking on Lightweights Podcast, Chelsea Green revealed that she and Maxxine Dupri are close friends, and that she prefers to travel with her by plane over Matt Cardona.

"Sydney [Maxxine] is like a 'Let's go to sleep as early as possible,' and she eats healthy with me, and all the things we just mesh on, and actually, and I've told my husband this, so this isn't even gonna surprise him. I prefer traveling with Maxxine over my husband, because we align way more than my husband and I do, like way more," said Green.

She added:

"Also, I really hate the fact that Matt and I get on a plane and I have to sit in the middle seat. I hate that. [With Maxxine] It depends, whoever, you know. We just are like do you wanna or like we'll switch. That's you know we're friends. He always wants to sit on the window. He's huge, and I have to sit there like a little squished sardine right in the middle. It's awful." [25:46-26:50]

Chelsea Green was WWE Women's Tag Team Champion for 154 days

The Hot Mess won her first title in WWE on the July 17, 2023 episode of WWE RAW when she and Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez. However, The Pridefighter had to relinquish the title after sustaining an injury.

Expand Tweet

Deville was replaced with Piper Niven. Chelsea Green and Niven held the gold for 126 days before losing it to Katana Chance & Kayden Carter on the December 18 episode of the red brand. Green's overall reign lasted 154 days.

Would you like to see Chelsea Green have another title run in WWE? Let us know in the comments section!

If you use the quotes from this , please credit Lightweights Podcast, and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE