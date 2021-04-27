Chelsea Green files for a new trademark linked to post-WWE venture

Chelsea Green seems to be settling into life after WWE and has already taken part in interviews with several wrestling media outlets.

Green was released by WWE earlier this month due to "budget cuts." She is currently running down the 90-day non-compete clause in her contract, which expires on July 14.

In the meantime, Hot Mess looks to be starting her new podcast called 50 Shades of Green. She took to Twitter earlier today to promote the first episode of her latest venture.

On April 21, Chelsea Green applied for the trademark "50 Shades of Green" as a term. Michael E. Dockins, who has helped other wrestlers with the same, made the filing for "50 Shades of Green," as well as "Chelsea Green" and "Hot Mess."

Here is the description of the trademark application:

“G & S: Hats; Leggings; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts”, as well as “G & S: Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and podcast personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and podcast personality; Entertainment services, namely, providing podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, pop culture, fashion, current events, and relationships; Entertainment services, namely, providing video podcasts in the field of professional wrestling, pop culture, fashion, current events, and relationships; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling, sports entertainment, and podcast personality in the field of professional wrestling, pop culture, fashion, current events, and relationships for entertainment purposes.”

Chelsea Green was one of several performers WWE released this month

WWE has come to terms on the release of Samoa Joe, Chelsea Green, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas and Wesley Blake.



We wish them all the best in all of their future endeavors. https://t.co/657qwu8wGc pic.twitter.com/gSSxc2JHFf — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

April 15, 2021, exactly one year after WWE released numerous names at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, saw the company let go of more wrestlers.

Chelsea Green was joined by Mickie James and former IIconics duo Peyton Royce and Billie Kay from the women's division in departing WWE.

In terms of male performers, the list includes Wesley Blake, Tucker, Kalisto, Bo Dallas, Mojo Rawley and Samoa Joe.

