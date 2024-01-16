Chelsea Green gets 'upset' after absent WWE Superstar posts stunning photos on social media

WWE RAW Superstar Chelsea Green recently took to social media to comment on Sonya Deville's post.

Deville and Green officially joined WWE back in 2015 when they participated in Tough Enough. Since then, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has had a great bond with Sonya Deville. The two stars were teaming up recently and even won the Women's Tag Team Championship. However, Deville was sidelined with an injury. While Deville is currently out of action, Green has been making regular appearances on RAW and SmackDown.

Green recently took to Instagram, where she commented on Deville posing with some of her former and current colleagues. The picture included former NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose and current star Liv Morgan, among other friends. Green penned down about how she was bummed to miss the event. She mentioned they probably had a blast and added that it was a bummer she couldn't be there with them.

"wow, the fomo I feel is 1000/10. Hope you guys had the best time!!!!!!! So sad I couldn’t be there!!!!!"

Check out the Chelsea Green's comment on Sonya Deville's Instagram post:

Vince Russo appreciated WWE RAW Superstar Chelsea Green

Vince Russo heaped praise on WWE Superstar Green for her charisma in the industry.

Green has been on a roll with her character game, playing the annoying heel and ruling the hearts of the fans. Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer praised Green for her appealing aura in the industry and diverse talent.

"I am gonna throw my name out because again, this is the one person on the roster that has shown more charisma than any other female on the roster, and that's Chelsea Green... Not having a clue of what to do with this talented actress. You could see she is a team player, she will take the 1-2-3, she will bump all over the place... How can you not figure out what to do with a woman witth so much freaking charisma."

It will be interesting to see how Green maintains her presence in the company in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Green's character? Sound off in the comment section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here