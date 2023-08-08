Chelsea Green has heartbreaking reaction to 29-year-old WWE Superstar's injury

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green was heartbroken by the recent news that her tag team partner, Sonya Deville, will be out indefinitely after suffering a torn ACL in their match last week on SmackDown.

According to TMZ Sports, Deville injured her knee on Friday during her and Green's match against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair. She's set to undergo surgery on Tuesday and will be out for the foreseeable future.

The fate of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship is up in the air. Deville and Green won the title back on July 17, and the company will likely decide the future of the championship this week – perhaps even tonight on RAW.

Green reacted to the news of her partner's unfortunate injury by posting a broken heart emoji on Twitter.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville both came up from Tough Enough in 2015. Green went to other promotions such as IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor before WWE came calling twice, while Deville worked her way up in the company.

Is the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship cursed?

WWE introduced the Women's Tag Team Championship in 2018, with Bayley and Sasha Banks becoming the inaugural winners. However, it seems like the title has been cursed ever since it was vacated by Banks and Naomi when they walked out of the company last year.

The belts have changed hands nine times since then, with several kayfabe and real injuries happening throughout. Lita and Raquel Rodriguez suffered storyline injuries, while Liv Morgan and Dakota Kai suffered much more legitimate misfortune. Add Sonya Deville to the list after she tore her ACL last Friday.

There are only a handful of tag teams left in the women's division. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter have been a team for a few years, while Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn started teaming up in NXT last year.

What do you think should happen with the Women's Tag Team Championships after Sonya Deville's injury? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

