Chelsea Green left in tears on SmackDown after assault from longtime ally

Things have not gone Chelsea Green's way in recent weeks. She was now left in tears after she was assaulted by her stablemate.

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven have been a team ever since the latter replaced Sony Deville, who was injured. Piper and Green continued their alliance even after they lost the Women's Tag Team Title. They were later joined by Alba Fyre as part of the Hervice of Chelsea Green. However, things took a turn after Chelsea Green lost her Women's US Title to Zelina Vega after weeks of feuding.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Chelsea Green demanded a rematch against Zelina Vega. However, General Manager Nick Aldis announced a match between Vega and Piper Niven. During the match, Chelsea got on the apron to distract the Women's United States Champion. Piper Niven tried to ambush her from behind, but accidentally hit Green, knocking her off the apron.

This allowed Vega to take advantage and pick up the win while Chelsea was left in tears on the floor. It seems that the first cracks in the Chelsea Green-led faction are showing.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea will get a rematch for the title and whether her team is heading for a breakup.

