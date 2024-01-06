Chelsea Green loses to WrestleMania main eventer in her home country after SmackDown goes off the air

Chelsea Green has been one of the most entertaining parts of WWE and indeed, the best comedic act of the women's division. She suffered a crushing defeat in her home country of Canada after SmackDown went off the air.

Green is presumably still reeling from the fact that she and Piper Niven lost the Women's Tag Team Championship on the last live RAW of 2023. While her next step is unknown, she took a flight to Vancouver, the location of SmackDown, which is less than 120 kilometers from her hometown of Victoria.

She faced former WrestleMania main eventer Bianca Belair after SmackDown went off the air and suffered a defeat despite being in her home country.

Expand Tweet

Bianca Belair is set to face Bayley next week on SmackDown after declaring her entry into the Women's Royal Rumble match.

Expand Tweet

As for Chelsea Green, she spent a good part of two minutes roasting the Vancouver crowd and said that she found a home in the "beautiful" area of Florida. She also stated her intention to be billed from the USA, not Canada.

Could 2024 be Chelsea's year? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!