Chelsea Green makes a massive mistake on WWE SmackDown and gets punished

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 26, 2025 02:46 GMT
Chelsea Green is a SmackDown star (Image via WWE.com)

Chelsea Green made the grave mistake of badmouthing Jade Cargill behind her back on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. She wasn't aware that the latter was behind her, and it led to a match between the two stars.

During a backstage interview with Cathy Kelley, The Hot Mess claimed that she was screwed out of the Queen of the Ring tournament. She said she should've been the one challenging Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam and not "crown-stealing Cargill."

The Storm showed up behind her immediately after she said that. Chelsea Green then called her stupid and uttered the words "slow" and "useless." Cathy left and Jade Cargill attacked Green from the back all the way to the ringside area. The referee called for the bell after the women got into the ring, and the match was underway.

Jade won the bout via pinfall, but she was attacked by Alba Fyre and Piper Niven of Secret Hervice afterwards. Tiffany Stratton made the save, even though she and Cargill are currently rivals.

Jade Cargill took her title and wore it on her shoulder. The two stars then got into a tug of war over the belt. They will face each other at SummerSlam.

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Edited by Israel Lutete
