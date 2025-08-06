Chelsea Green Makes Surprise Appearance on WWE NXT and Forms New Alliance With Former AEW Star

Chelsea Green made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of WWE NXT. She didn't show up alone, as Piper Niven and Alba Fyre were also with her.She came out to support fellow Canadian wrestler Ethan Page. All Ego introduced a new version of the NXT North American Championship two weeks ago. The strap was decorated with the Canadian flag. He successfully defended the title against Santino Marella last week.On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Ethan Page was involved in an in-ring segment. As he started singing the Canadian national anthem, he was confronted by Tavion Heights, who told him that nobody tuned into the show to listen to what sounded like a Canadian goose dying. He said he related to Page repping his country, as he represented Team USA in the Olympics.Tavion Heights then said that he wanted to discover what was next for him after leaving NQCC. Ethan Page told him to learn how to walk and run before trying to dance with him. The Secret Hervice came out, and Chelsea Green said Ethan was the model Canadian, second only to her.Chelsea Green added that she came out to support her countryman and sing the national anthem before Tavion Heights ruined it. Heights punched All Ego in the face and told Chelsea he would find a woman to do the same thing to her.