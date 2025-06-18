Chelsea Green names potential new members of faction

The president of The Green Regime, Chelsea Green, has shared the names of possible new members of her group. Green established the Secret Hervice when she won the Women's United States Championship.

The Green Regime's current lineup features Chelsea, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre. They lost a bit of swag after Green lost the Women's U.S. Title to Zelina Vega, while Niven and Fyre couldn't get the job done in getting revenge for their leader.

Speaking on the Lightweights podcast, the Hot Mess was asked about the initial plans for The Green Regime. Blair Davenport was supposed to be part of it with Piper, but she got released. She also mentioned Zoey Stark, who is out with a serious knee injury, and NXT's Arianna Grace as possible members of the faction.

"I would have really loved Zoey to be in the faction. I would have really loved her to be in the group to be a Secret Hervice member, and to have a sleeveless suit to show her guns. That was always my vision, so I'm really sad about that. ... There's so many girls in NXT. I mean, Arianna Grace is a shoo-in for my Secretary of Slay," Green said. [40:14 - 41:04]

Chelsea Green also mentioned Pretty Deadly as possible members of her Secret Hervice. Kit Wilson and Elton Prince certainly fit into The Green Regime, so it will be interesting to see if it happens on WWE television.

Chelsea Green not actively pursuing second reign as Women's U.S. Champion

In the same appearance on the Lightweights podcast, Chelsea Green was asked by host Joe Vulpis about the possibility of getting another shot at the Women's United States Title. Green admitted that it's not currently on the horizon because she doesn't want the same feuds over and over.

"I haven’t decided. Are we done? I don’t ever wanna do things, like, ad nauseum and I feel like with the title, it’s very easy to stick to the same feuds. The fans saw me and Michin go at it for just I think a little too long and I think they’re done with me and Zelina and I don’t wanna push it," Green said. [39:00 - 39:26]

Chelsea Green did mention wanting to win it again in the future, but it's not the priority of The Green Regime. She's also recovering from a broken nose suffered in her rematch against Zelina Vega at Saturday Night's Main Event last month.

