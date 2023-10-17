"Chelsea Green needs to get her husband in check" - Fans react as Matt Cardona attempts to low blow Cassie Lee

Matt Cardona's hilarious sequence with Cassie Lee in a recent match is currently going viral on wrestling Twitter.

Cardona is dubbed by many as The Indy God and is one of the most popular stars on the independent scene today. He is well-known for his hilarious antics during his matches.

In a recent bout, Matt Cardona came face-to-face with none other than former WWE Superstar Cassie Lee (FKA Peyton Royce). At one point during the match, Cardona tried to hit a bunch of low blows on Lee, but to no avail. The amusing sequence garnered tons of reactions from fans on Twitter.

Matt Cardona is having an incredible run alongside Steph De Lander

Cardona and Steph De Lander have wrestled in a bunch of Mixed Tag Team matches over the past year or so. The duo is quite popular on the independent scene at the moment.

In an interview with Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Cardona spoke about asking Chelsea Green's permission before tagging with De Lander:

"I saw Steph De Lander and said, 'Holy sh*t.' This girl is 6 ft tall, she can kick my fu*king a**, she's got piercings all over her face, so I'm like, 'Hey, Chelsea, do you mind if I ask this girl if she wants to be my heater?' Once she said yes, when Chelsea gave me the green light, I brought it up to Steph, and then we did Australia, she came and helped me and Brian Myers. We did GCW, we just did the ECW Arena, and we've got more bookings coming up, so we're going to run with that for a while." [H/T Fightful]

Green made her WWE return earlier this year. She has been doing well for herself since then, and many of Matt Cardona's fans would love to see him follow her back to WWE.

