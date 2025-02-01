Chelsea Green opens up about special bond with ex-WWE star - "I don't know wrestling without him" (Exclusive)

WWE star Chelsea Green recently spoke about her relationship with Matt Cardona. The couple got married back in 2021. Green is one of the most popular stars in WWE.

She is the current and first-ever Women's United States Champion. She won the title at Saturday Night's Main Event back in December. Her husband, Matt is an ex-WWE star and performed under the ring name Zack Ryder.

Speaking with Emily Mae of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Chelsea Green mentioned that she has known her husband for most of her wrestling career. She explained how Matt has been a huge wrestling fan since his childhood and he pushes her to enjoy the small moments in the business. Green felt her husband was her support system and they shared a really special bond.

"I mean, I have now been wrestling longer with him than without. I started dating him two years into my career and we've now been together eight years. So I don't know wrestling without him at this point. I just love getting to share these memories with him because, you know, I might not have been a wrestling fan growing up but he was. So he really forces me to be like, 'No this moment is incredible. Stop, smell the roses, enjoy this moment because you might not have this ever again. You never know.' So it's really special." [From 3:35 onwards]

Chelsea Green has currently held the United States Championship for 48 days. She recently defended the title against Michin on SmackDown.

Green attacked her opponent with a Kendo Stick to cause a disqualification and hold on to her title.

