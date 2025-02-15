Chelsea Green outraged after she is legitimately wedgied on WWE SmackDown before being spiked; calls for star to be punished

Chelsea Green didn't have the best luck this week on WWE SmackDown. She had a match but was left wedgied and spiked.

Naomi defeated Green on this week's episode of SmackDown, qualifying for the Women's Elimination Chamber match. While she's headed to a potential title opportunity, her actions during their match enraged Chelsea Green.

At one point during the match, Green was on the apron outside. Naomi, with her head trapped between her legs, decided to pull the star's trunks until they were firmly wedgied in the most unflattering manner.

The Women's United States Champion called for Naomi to be punished for what she did during their match. The star said that Naomi needed to be banished from the United States. She reposted a fan's video of the incident.

"DISRESPECTING THE UNITED STATES!!! She should be banished!" Green wrote.

It is unclear why Naomi chose to do that, but it worked. It discomfited her enough to allow the tag champion to spike her on the head, and soon after, the champion was able to get the win as well, putting her away.

Now, Naomi is headed to Elimination Chamber and may get a title shot at WrestleMania should she win.

