Chelsea Green and Piper Niven defeat WWE veteran and 29-year-old star to retain women's tag team titles

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Chelsea Green and Piper Niven defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Tegan Nox and Natalya.

The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard and the former SmackDown Women's Champion earned the right to challenge for the title after defeating Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile, Kayden Carter & Katana Chance, and Indi Hartwell & Candice LeRae in a fatal 4-way tag team match last week.

On RAW this week, the coveted titles were on the line. Chelsea Green and Natalya started things off. The WWE veteran took down the champion with a discus clothesline. Nattie went for the Sharposster, but Green got away and tagged in Piper Niven.

After Piper was sent into the post, Natalya tagged in Tegan Nox, who stunned Niven and kicked her in the face. After the commercial break, Chelsea tried to superplex Natalya, but the latter took her down with a powerbomb. Nox entered and dropped Green with a clothesline.

Tegan hit a spinning seated senton off the top rope for a two count. Chelsea nailed her with the codebreaker, and Piper jumped on top of Nox with a senton.

In the end, Piper Niven hit Tegan Nox with a running crossbody to win the match for her team. She and Chelsea Green are still the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

