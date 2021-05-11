"I wanna be killed in a horror movie" - Chelsea Green notes her post-WWE goals

Chelsea Green was one of the shock WWE releases last month. Along with multiple popular stars such as Billie Kay, Samoa Joe, and Mickie James, Green was let go by the company.

Since her release, Green has been very busy. The star has given multiple interviews and launched her own podcast. Green recently spoke to Metro about her other post-WWE goals.

"I have a bucket list of things I wanna do," Green said. "Definitely I wanna be killed in a horror movie. I’ve always wanted that, I always found it so hilarious where you see the girl running and they always trip and fall, and then they get killed. It’s just how it works! So I wanna be that girl. Right now, I’m trying to work at making contacts in Playboy to hopefully do that."

Green also discussed the possibility of becoming a social media influencer.

"Of course, podcasting was one of them so I’ve started doing that, and getting into maybe more of the social media influencer side of things as well would be cool," Green continued. "I’ve never really tried to do that and I’m always on social media anyway! There’s definitely a list of things that I wanna do so I’m gonna put them out there so that I have to do them. When one door closes, so many more open. Sometimes you can’t see what those doors are gonna be."

WWE scrapped a feud involving Chelsea Green before her exit

In a recent appearance on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions, Mickie James opened up on a feud with Chelsea Green that was scrapped by WWE.

Chelsea Green and James had been interacting with each other on Twitter in the final months of their WWE stints. James explained that they went as far as shooting stuff for the feud before WWE pulled it.

"That would’ve been fun. We started actually doing that on Twitter after," James said. "I really didn’t think it was going to happen at that point because they had already pulled it. Because we shot the stuff and everything for it and for whatever reason it just never got approved prior to us even going out there and having the match."

What do you think is the next step for Chelsea Green following her WWE release last month? Share your thoughts in the comments below.