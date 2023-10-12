Chelsea Green has provided an update on Sonya Deville's recovery after she tore her ACL during a match on SmackDown in July.

The two stars were part of a villainous tag team, and were the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions before the injury occurred. The Hot Mess ended up forming a new team with Piper Niven, and they are now the reigning champions.

During an appearance on the Wilde On podcast, Chelsea Green stated that she was more concerned for Sonya Deville after the latter tore her ACL than what would happen with the tag titles. She added that Deville is doing well and they communicate all the time.

"I was more so worried for her (Sonya Deville when she got injured) in the sense of like, she just has worked so hard to get there. I have been through this a million times.... But I was just worried for her and her mental health, like going from being on the road for the past seven-to-eight years, to having her very first injury, and being out after winning the championship, her first title. But actually, it turns out she’s thriving and doing amazing and healing so well, and we talk all the time," said Green. (H/T POST Wrestling)

Chelsea Green and Piper Niven are yet to defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

The Hot Mess won the tag titles for the first time when she and Sonya Deville defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on the July 17 episode of RAW. However, the titles are yet to be defended under Chelsea Green's reign.

She and Piper Niven have been champions for a while, but they currently don't have any challengers. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance could end up challenging them, as they were all involved in the same segment on RAW this week. It'll be interesting to see who Chelsea Green and Piper Niven's first opponents will be.

