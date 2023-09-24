Chelsea Green reacts to WWE fan demanding Nia Jax's firing after Green suffers injury on RAW

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has responded to a fan calling for WWE to release Nia Jax.

On the latest edition of RAW, Chelsea and Piper Niven took on Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in tag-team action. At one point during the bout, Nia Jax came out of nowhere and began attacking everyone in her path. Jax finished off her attack by putting Green and Baszler down before heading backstage.

Shortly after, Chelsea Green stated on Twitter that her major hematoma had popped up, and her legal team would be taking action against WWE. A fan responded to Green's tweet and called for a petition to have WWE release Nia Jax.

Green noticed the fan's tweet and responded to it as well. She stated that the injury could have been caused by Zoey Stark or Shayna Baszler during the match. Check out the exchange below:

"For all we know it was nasty little @ZoeyStarkWWE or stank face @QoSBaszler !!!!!!!!!! They’re jealous of me!!!!!!"

Chelsea Green recently shared her opinion on Nia Jax

Chelsea Green had a chat with SEScoops' Ella Jay earlier this month. She was asked about Jax's surprise return to WWE.

Here's what she said in response:

''I'm going to plead the Fifth. I am going to keep my little mouth shut. If Nia wants to partner up or anything, I will be here, and that's all I'm going to say. But also, she looked cute [in her outfit], loved the rhinestones, loved the gear. Not going to say anything else. I'm not just great hair, I'm also very, very smart." [H/T SE Scoops]

Green was clearly trying to get on Nia's good side, but that didn't work in the end. Jax showed no mercy while throwing Green around on RAW.

