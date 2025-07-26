Chelsea Green receives a message from popular WWE personality after SmackDown incident; the latter found a piece of her attire

Chelsea Green was involved in a brawl with Jade Cargill on SmackDown that eventually set up a match between the two. Cathy Kelley sent a message to the former WWE Women's United States Champion after the fight.Green was being interviewed backstage by Kelley when she started taking digs at Cargill and claimed that she should've won the Queen of the Ring Tournament. The Storm overheard Green's comments and attacked her, setting up a match between the two, and quickly defeated the 34-year-old.On social media, Kelley shared a photo after finding Green's hat, which fell off during her brawl with Cargill.&quot;i found your hat @ImChelseaGreen,&quot; wrote Kelley.Check out Kelley's post on X:Post-match, Chelsea Green's stablemates, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, ambushed Jade Cargill before Tiffany Stratton saved her SummerSlam 2025 opponent. Stratton and Cargill had a brief staredown ahead of their match.Green has shared the ring with marquee names since losing the WWE Women's United States Championship to Zelina Vega. She has faced Charlotte Flair and was also Nikki Bella's opponent in her first singles match since 2018. Green and Bella briefly crossed paths during the Evolution Battle Royal before the Hall of Famer got one over the former Women's United States Champion.