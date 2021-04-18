Chelsea Green outlines exciting plans for the near future after WWE release

Chelsea Green was included in the long list of stars that WWE released recently. The company had to release some personnel due to recent budget cuts, and Green was one of the more prominent names alongside Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, and Billie Kay.

Despite being cut, the Hot Mess will have to wait for 90 days before she can wrestle for another promotion because WWE has a non-compete clause present in her contract.

But that has not stopped Chelsea Green from pursuing other things outside of pro-wrestling. Sitting down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Green revealed some of the plans she has in the works, including a YouTube channel and a new podcast.

"Yeah! All those things I'm gonna start doing again. I was doing YouTube for a little bit during the pandemic and I had a lot of fun with it. I need to educate myself a little more in editing and things liker that. So I will be doing that and I'm gonna get a podcast up and running here soon."

She also confirmed that she will be appearing in a movie that is currently being shot in Canada, having initially received the offer in 2020.

"I was offered a movie role last year for an awesome movie tht's shooting in Canada that had to shutdown because of the pandemic. So there, is a blessing in disguise! That's something that may not have been allowed to do and now I was able to send them a text and say, "I'm a 100% in!", and there is nothing stopping me."

Full, one hour interview with Chelsea Green is up for all https://t.co/jy8u49QleA subscribers, ahead of the public release. I'm working on about 432 articles, because @ImChelseaGreen had a lot of great stuff to talk about!https://t.co/IhNKCLiPaJ pic.twitter.com/fb0k3KDR7c — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 17, 2021

Chelsea Green's heartfelt message following her WWE release

Chelsea Green is one of the most talented females in professional wrestling. Unfortunately, injury setbacks and a lot more kept her from showcasing her true potential in WWE.

Despite her lack of success with the company, she still has many memories there and shared a heartfelt message to the WWE Universe and the locker room following her release.

Chelsea Green wouldn't be the first person to leave WWE and start a YouTube channel or podcast. It will be interesting to see what creative projects she immerses herself into.