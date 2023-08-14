Chelsea Green rules out fellow WWE Superstar as potential tag team partner replacement 

Chelsea Green is on the lookout for a new tag team partner to hold the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with. She has taken to social media to rule out a fellow superstar as a potential candidate.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville started teaming together just prior to WrestleMania 39 and quickly became a welcome addition to the women's tag team division.

Last month, the duo defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the Women's Tag Team titles. However, Sonya Deville recently suffered an ACL injury that will keep her on the sidelines indefinitely. Green has announced her intention to keep hold of the titles and find a new tag team partner, holding "Chelsea's Got Talent" auditions on social media.

Since arriving on Raw, Chelsea has been in constant dispute with Adam Pearce. The 32-year-old has taken to Twitter to rule out the WWE official as a potential partner.

"FYI, @ScrapDaddyAP will not be considered for #ChelseasGotTalent," Green wrote.

When did WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville suffer her injury?

When it was announced that Sonya Deville had torn her ACL and would be out indefinitely, many fans wondered when exactly she suffered the injury.

The answer to that is a tag team match on the July 28, 2023 edition of SmackDown, where Deville and Chelsea Green lost to Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. The injury makes the defeat twice as painful for the tag team and now leaves Green without a partner.

After TMZ reported the news, Deville took to Twitter to talk about the injury. In the video, she speaks about how unfortunate the timing was.

