Chelsea Green's absence from recent WWE show was due to one major reason, says veteran (Exclusive)

Chelsea Green was not present at WWE Elimination Chamber, despite being from Canada and holding the Women's United States Championship. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell speculated on her absence, noting that it was due to a lack of plans for her.

The 33-year-old has been featured prominently on TV programming and is one of the most over acts in WWE. However, she couldn't get on the Elimination Chamber match card despite being a Canadian.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, Dutch Mantell noted that the company had no plans for Chelsea Green heading into the premium live event and thus, she was not there:

"I think she wasn’t booked to wrestle because when they were writing the card down, they said, ‘What are you gonna put Chelsea Green in,’ and nobody said nothing, and they went on to the next match. They just didn’t write her name down."

The former WWE manager added that the absence won't hurt Chelsea as she's doing great work:

"It doesn’t really hurt her because she’s great on TV, and they really hadn’t worked a major, major angle with her. She is a great heel, she’s the only female out there who acts like an old-time male heel. She’s good at talking, and she sells, and her eyes light up. She’s a good-looking girl, and she can work." [From 58:56 to 59:37]

Chelsea was in action on SmackDown this past Friday, where she defeated Mia Yim in a Street Fight to retain the Women's United States Championship. She received a little assistance from Alba Fyre.

