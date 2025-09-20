Chelsea Green's invitation draws a top WWE star's attention

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Sep 20, 2025 20:35 GMT
Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Chelsea Green remains a staple on WWE SmackDown, where she's currently in a feud with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. Meanwhile, the former Women's United States Champion's invitation has drawn a top star's attention.

Earlier this year, Chelsea Green created The Secret Hervice alongside Piper Niven and Alba Fyre on Friday Night SmackDown. The trio remains an entertaining act in the women's division and has been heavily featured on television under the Triple H-led creative regime regarding their in-ring record.

A while back, Chelsea Green sent out an invitation on X/Twitter for fans and superstars to submit their resumes to potentially join The Secret Hervice. The statement came out as Piper Niven is on a top-secret mission, and Green wants to expand her stable on the blue brand.

Later, NXT's Karmen Petrovic sent a message in response to Green's invitation, teasing a potential move to join her faction. It shouldn't come as a surprise, as the 34-year-old star has been making appearances on the developmental brand in recent weeks and is currently allied with the reigning North American Champion, Ethan Page.

It'll be interesting to see which star would potentially join the stable on Friday Night SmackDown.

Chelsea Green recently lost on WWE SmackDown

In 2023, Chelsea Green won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Sonya Deville. Unfortunately, Deville got injured within the first month of their reign as champions, and Green was forced to find a new partner if she wanted to keep the titles.

Later, Piper Niven joined forces with the 34-year-old star, and the two went on to have a lengthy reign as champions. Last year, Green became the inaugural Women's United States Champion and took a back seat from tag team wrestling as Niven began to team up with Alba Fyre on the blue brand.

Recently, the Scottish-born star took a win over Charlotte Flair in a one-on-one match, but hasn't competed on the shows since. Instead, Green and Fyre seized the opportunity to challenge Bliss and Flair for their tag team gold. Unfortunately, the duo lost to the champions on a recent edition of WWE SmackDown ahead of Wrestlepalooza.

