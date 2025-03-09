Chelsea Green's new name revealed following WWE SmackDown win

Chelsea Green has come up with a new name for herself following her successful title defense on WWE SmackDown. The Women's United States Champion is calling herself 'Cactus Chels' following her tribute to Mick Foley on the blue brand this week.

Chelsea has been doing phenomenal character work since returning to WWE and she was rewarded for the same as she was crowned the inaugural Women's United States Champion a few months back. She defended the title against Mia Yim in a Street Fight on SmackDown this past Friday. She was able to retain it after assistance from Alba Fyre who seems to be her ally now.

Chelsea Green wore Cactus Jack inspired gear during the Street Fight, paying a tribute to legendary hardcore wrestler Mick Foley. The champion also gave herself a new name following her win as she called herself 'Cactus Chels' in a post on X.

WWE veteran commented on Chelsea Green's absence from Elimination Chamber

Chelsea Green was not booked to wrestle at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, despite being from Canada and being a champion. Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell commented on the same during his appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown, noting that the company did not seem to have any plans for her heading into the premium live event.

"I think she wasn’t booked to wrestle because when they were writing the card down, they said, ‘What are you gonna put Chelsea Green in?’ and nobody said nothing and they went on to the next match. They just didn’t write her name down. It doesn’t really hurt her because she’s great on TV and they really hadn’t worked a major, major angle with her. She is a great heel, she’s the only female out there who acts like an old-time male heel."

Chelsea has been a prominent part of the WWE women's division since returning to the company for her second stint. While she may not have many wins under her belt, her character work has made her majorly popular among fans.

