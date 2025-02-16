Chelsea Green says she has gotten a move banned in WWE after Naomi used it against her on SmackDown

Chelsea Green claims she has managed to get a move banned for good after it was used against her on the February 14 episode of SmackDown by Naomi. It was a lengthy Instagram post but a hilarious one nonetheless.

On February 14, Naomi secured the second-last spot in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match when she pinned Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green. After this week's events, just one spot remains to be filled to determine who Rhea Ripley's opponent will be at WrestleMania 41.

Chelsea Green, who now considers herself in a position of power as the first Women's United States Champion, claims she banned the use of the "wedgie" after Naomi used it against her on SmackDown.

Check out her post below:

It was certainly a hilarious and stylish way for Naomi to qualify for the Elimination Chamber. Bianca Belair, who beat Green's partner Piper Niven to qualify, was there at ringside to celebrate with her partner.

Speaking of Naomi and Belair, there was also a Jade Cargill update where Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were spotted walking away while the ambulances were loading Cargill. However, that's still not enough evidence that they were the ones behind the attack.

As for who else could have been behind the heinous attack on The Storm, certain suspicions lie with Naomi, who felt her name was cleared after the footage shown by Nick Aldis on this week's edition of SmackDown.

