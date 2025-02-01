Chelsea Green seemingly confirms popular star's status for WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Inaugural WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green has been doing media rounds ahead of Royal Rumble 2025. Recently, she seemingly confirmed Matt Cardona's (fka Zack Ryder) status for the event.

A few years ago, Zack Ryder was released from the Stamford-based promotion. The star went to the independent circuit to make a name for himself as a performer. In the coming years, Matt Cardona became The Indie God and won multiple titles and accolades in the process.

A recent report stated that Cardona would be in Indianapolis, where the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 Premium Live Event is set to take place, and many expected him to return to the Stamford-based promotion at the event. Speaking on Busted Open, Chelsea Green, Matt Cardona's wife, confirmed that he's in Indianapolis ahead of the event.

"He's [Matt Cardona] here [Indianapolis] did you know that? I've actually stuffed him in the locker back there [Green said jokingly]. But, he's here," Green said. (From 14:33 to 14:42)

Chelsea Green defended her title ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Last year, Chelsea Green made history in the Stamford-based promotion when she became the inaugural Women's United States Champion by defeating Mia 'Michin' Yim at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Later, she adopted a new gimmick as the Lady Liberty of WWE and continued her feud with Michin on Friday Night SmackDown. Recently, Piper Niven and Green lost to Michin and B-Fab, which allowed Michin to get another title shot.

On last night's episode of SmackDown, Mia Yim faced Chelsea Green for the United States Championship. Towards the end, she was moments away from dethroning the champion before Green caused a disqualification.

However, the feud between the two seems far from over on the blue brand. It'll be interesting to see if Michin can earn another shot and capture the Women's United States Champion heading into WrestleMania 41.

