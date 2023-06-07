Chelsea Green seemingly hints at competing at the Money in the Bank premium live event against three popular WWE Superstars

WWE Superstar Chelsea Green seemingly hinted at competing in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Becky Lynch faced Sonya Deville in a singles match. Lynch dominated the match as she took on both Deville and Green, who was at ringside interfering during the match.

Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark also came in between the contest as they tried to distract The Man, but the latter eventually picked up the win after planting Sonya with the Manhandle Slam.

Following RAW, Green took to social media to hint about her competing in the upcoming Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, which already includes Lynch, Zelina Vega, and Stark. The RAW Superstar reacted with an emoji to keep fans guessing.

Check out Chelsea Green's tweet below:

Chelsea Green recently opened up about how she texted Triple H before returning to WWE

Chelsea Green got in touch with Triple H before making her return to WWE.

While speaking in an interview with Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Green revealed that she had texted The Game asking him to give her an opportunity to prove herself in the company.

"I texted him [Triple H], and I said, 'I want my job back,' and he said, 'Okay, call me,’ and I was shocked. I want to go back to WWE. My story is not finished. He said on that phone call, ‘I absolutely would love to have you back. Just tell me when’s a good time for you to start.’"

Green made a sensational return to the company at the Royal Rumble. Although she did not last long in the bout, the former IMPACT star has since been a mainstay on the roster. Chelsea Green has since formed a tag team with Sonya Deville and challenged for the Women's Tag Team Titles but has failed to win them.

It will be interesting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Chelsea Green.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comments section below.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes