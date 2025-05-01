Chelsea Green sends emotional message after saying goodbye to WWE; has bid farewell

Chelsea Green has said goodbye to WWE and bid farewell. Now, she's sent an emotional message.
A few days back, Chelsea Green bid farewell to WWE. This came after the star lost her championship to Zelina Vega at the most recent episode of SmackDown. Whether this means that she's going to be stepping away from action for a while or not remains to be seen, but that seems to be the case. She said goodbye and that it was her farewell address.
"Goodbye for now @WWE. This is my farewell address. 🇺🇸🫡"
Now, the star has continued to bid farewell, it appears. The star said that it should not be forgotten that there was once a spot for one moment, which was known as Chelsea. She said that while there will be great champions again, there will never be another Chelsea Green.
"Don't let it be forgot, that once there was a spot, for one brief shining moment that was known as Chelsea. There will be great champions again. There will never be another Chelsea again."
Fans will be waiting to see when Green returns to the ring again. For the moment, it seems that the star may be absent from WWE shows.