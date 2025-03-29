Chelsea Green sends a heartfelt message after former WWE champion gets fired from company

Chelsea Green sent a message to a former WWE Women's Champion after the latter was fired from her job. The Women's United States Champion showed support for one of the most prominent names in women's wrestling history.

Gail Kim, a pro wrestling veteran and multi-time champion, was recently released from TNA. She was in charge of multiple backstage roles in the company, including being a part of the creative team. Kim always voiced her support for women's wrestling and played a major role in shaping TNA's women's division.

Kim released a statement after the unfortunate news broke out. The former WWE Women's Champion thanked the pro wrestling fraternity for the incredible support they have shown her. Chelsea Green reacted to the post with a heartfelt message.

"The original KO," she wrote.

Gail Kim was a part of World Wrestling Entertainment from 2002 to 2004. She returned to the company for another stint in 2008. However, the run ended on a controversial note as the veteran had a problem with her booking and demanded her release. She left the global juggernaut in 2011.

WWE star Chelsea Green worked with Gail Kim in TNA

While Chelsea Green is a prominent part of WWE currently, her first run with the company was not so memorable. The Women's United States Championship had a brief run on the main roster and was released from the company in 2021.

Chelsea returned to TNA after leaving the Stamford-based promotion in 2021, where she worked with Gail Kim. She won the Knockouts World Tag Team Championship during her brief stay with the company. She then returned to WWE after Triple H became the head of the creative team.

Chelsea Green has been doing some of the best work of her career since returning to WWE. She became the inaugural Women's United States Champion a few months back. While the leader of The Secret Hervice may not have many wins under her belt, her character work has been admired by fans and critics alike.

