Chelsea Green sends a message to Bayley after she questions top superstar for posing with Tiffany Stratton

Chelsea Green sent a message to Bayley after the former WWE Women's Champion questioned her long-term friend, Naomi. The 36-year-old recently posed with Tiffany Stratton during WWE's ongoing tour in Europe.

At the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, Bayley lost the WWE Women's Championship to Nia Jax with Stratton playing a major role during the finish. During the match's final moments, Stratton teased cashing in her Money in the Bank contract, allowing Jax to secure the win off the distraction.

On Twitter/X, Bayley's reaction to Naomi posing with Stratton caught Green's attention, who claimed she would use The Role Model's catchphrase.

"I’m tiffy-ticked off," wrote Bayley in reaction to Naomi posing with Stratton.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out Bayley's response:

Expand Tweet

"Oh that’s a good one. Will be using that!" wrote Green.

Check out Green's response to Bayley:

Expand Tweet

Chelsea Green wants WWE to bring back Total Divas

Chelsea Green has stated her interest in the Stamford-based bringing back Total Divas. The reality television series aired from 2013 to 2019 and featured several WWE Superstars. The show provided viewers with an inside look into the lives of female WWE Superstars, including The Bella Twins, Natalya, Naomi, and others.

Green recently demanded WWE bring back the show and asked the company to put her on every poster. The 33-year-old is keen on finishing her story. She wrote:

"Me waiting for @ScrapDaddyAP to give me a raise; let me go out there and beat Bayley, make me a personalized tour bus, bring back Total Divas, and put me on every @WWE poster so I can finish MY story. #JusticeForChelsea," Green wrote.

In the lead-up to the Clash at the Castle: Scotland Premium Live Event, Green faced now-former WWE Women's Champion, Bayley. At the PLE, her tag team partner, Piper Niven, lost to The Role Model and failed to win the WWE Women's Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback